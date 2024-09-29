CHASETOWN suffered a narrow home defeat against Trafford in a fiercely-contested match.

The opening 15 minutes were even as the ever-dangerous Jack Langston – who was making his 300th appearance for the club – looked to make his set pieces count.

The home side looked to press for the advantage during the first half, but Trafford soon found their stride as Damola Sotona broke the deadlock when he burst into the box and breezed past Pond to slot home.

Things got even worse for The Scholars five minutes later as Rio Clegg doubled the visitors’ lead with a clinical finish after controlling a long ball over his shoulder and firing past Pond.

Chasetown came out with renewed urgency after the break. Langston continued to be at the heart of their attacking efforts, delivering a string of corners that had Trafford’s defence on high alert.

The Scholars went close when Hayward’s surging run from the edge of the box saw him cross for Langston who saw his effort sail agonisingly wide.

The hosts pushed hard for a breakthrough and another Langston corner found Danny Glover, but his header was straight into Sam Booth’s safe hands.

Chasetown eventually halved the deficit when Langston netted to make it 2-1.

The fight for an equaliser was on as Glover went close wiht a powerful effort that skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Despite late pressure and additional time at the end of the match, Chasetown could not find the crucial goal to salvage a point as Trafford held firm and protected their lead until the final whistle.