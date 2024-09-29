FAMILIES are being invited to join the fun at a show for little ones in Lichfield.

Moon On a Stick Puppetry Theatre will bring Where’s Mrs Ladybird? to The Hub at St Mary’s on 27th October.

The production combines puppets with music for an interactive adventure that’s been designed a a first theatre experience for babies and toddlers.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re delighted that Moon On A Stick are able to gear each performance for different age groups – although, of course, you may attend whichever performance you wish. “The Hub is a very accessible and welcoming place for families. There’s plenty of space to move around, baby-changing facilities and fabulous coffee and cakes for the grown-ups too.”

A toddler performance will take place at 10.30am and 2.30pm suitable for those up to three years old, with a gentler version of the show for babies up to 18 months taking place at 11.30am and 1pm.

Both versions of the show are 20 minutes long with an optional 20 minute stay and play session.

Tickets are £9 for adults and £7 for children. They can be booked by visiting thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.