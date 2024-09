PEOPLE are being invited to join a local group on a walk around Handsacre.

The Tamworth and Lichfield Ramblers will be heading out on 6th October.

The group will complete a six mile loop towards Gorton via Longdon Green.

A spokesperson said:

“New members who like country walks are always welcome.”

For more details call Ed on 01543 491469 or visit www.tamworthandlichfieldramblers.org.uk.