A LIGHT-HEARTED show based on a classic tale is coming to Lichfield.

Frankenstein (On a Budget) is at the Garrick on 10th October.

The show features one actor, some dodgy backdrops, plenty of cardboard props and “more hats than you can throw a stick at”.

A spokesperson said:

“Can our ill fated doctor build his monstrous creation, play 25 characters, sing a lot of songs, attempt accents from across the world, perform a dance routine, and ultimately save the day in just 60 minutes? “Frankenstein (On a Budget) is the comedy musical hammer horror homage that you didn’t know you needed.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.