TIME is running out for people to apply to be full-time firefighters.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is hoping to recruit a number of new staff – but the window for applications closes on Monday night (30th September).

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Glynn Luznyj said he hoped a range of people would explore the option of taking up a role with the service.

“For anyone who is a bit nervous or unsure whether it’s the role for them I’d urge you to apply and then you can find out more. “Some of our best firefighters are people who were never sure whether this was going to be the career for them and decades later they are still with us enjoying everything the role brings.”

For more details visit the firefighter recruitment page.