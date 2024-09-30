BURNTWOOD were narrowly beaten three times by Newcastle last season but took the honours in a tight encounter this time.

The 23-21 triumph means Josh Canning’s side have now made it four wins from their opening four games of the season.

Newcastle did have a chance to take the win with the last kick of the game, but a penalty attempt slid across the face of goal much to the relief of the home support.

Despite early chances for the hosts – with Luke Rookyard going close first and then a forwards’ drive from a close range penalty award being held up on the line – it was the visitors who built a 14 point lead by the 18th minute.

A well-worked move from a line-out saw the scrum half dart in for a converted try on nine minutes, before the visitors doubled their lead in their second venture into the home side’s territory as another line out led to a try under the posts.

With the handling errors continuing for the home side, Kian Carter was given the chance to get his side off the mark with a penalty goal attempt, but his strike slid to the right of the target.

However, Carter made amends for that miss on the half-hour mark. First, he found a good touch from a penalty award and then he converted superbly from the touchline following Canning’s line-out take and Rookyard’s try in the corner.

Another line-out was caught and driven six minutes later which was finished off by Jack Johnson, but this time the conversion attempt was missed and Newcastle led by two points.

Carter himself was close to a try right on half-time, but he was tackled into touch in the left corner. Alfie Dewsbury stole the ensuing line-out to set Hal Gozukucuk on the charge. A foul tackle cost the visitors a yellow card and three points as Carter put his side 15-14 up at the break with the penalty goal.

Despite being a man down, it was the visitors who retook the lead six minutes into the second period when their centre cut back inside for a converted try.

It took until the 65th minute for the hosts to build pressure in the opposition 22 following Tom Shorrock’s surging run down the right. The penalties mounted and from a tap and go Shorrock drove over the line for a try.

Carter’s conversion attempt to edge his side ahead deflected wide off a post but he held his nerve in the 79th minute to land a penalty goal from 25 metres out to the left of the posts for 23-21.

A scrummage penalty presented Newcastle with their chance of a last-gasp winner but it was not to be, so Burntwood remain second in the table behind Sutton Coldfield.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds travelled to face Erdington and were awarded a walkover when the hosts couldn’t make up a full side. But a game of sorts did take place with Burntwood loaning players for the afternoon.

Burntwood 3rds took to the field for the first time this season. They were well-beaten away to Uttoxeter 2nds 69-12 but still enjoyed the outing.

Burntwood Colts have formed a partnership with Willenhall this season and the combined side went to Cannock. The collaborative exercise saw them return with a 67-36 win.