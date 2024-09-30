CHLOE East-Goodman’s double fired Chasetown Women into the second round of the league cup as they edged past Stoke Town Ladies 2-1 at The Scholars Ground.

The match started with both sides looking dangerous in the early stages.

Neve Wagg and Jess Savage both went close to opening the scoring, sending efforts narrowly wide of the post.

The Scholars were fortunate not to fall behind though when a free header from the visitors missed the target.

Chasetown began to get the upper hand as Katie Holmes’ long-range free kick flew just over the bar, while Kyrie Ball’s powerful effort from the edge of the box forced a fine save from the Stoke goalkeeper.

The breakthrough came five minutes before the interval. East-Goodman was quickest to react following a corner, smashing the ball home to give The Scholars the lead.

Stoke responded quickly after the restart as Lydia Hudson found the equaliser after good work from Kira Jones.

Chasetown kept pressing though, with Ball and substitute Tash Hughes both testing the Stoke shot-stopper as they looked to regain the lead.

The decisive moment came in the 70th minute as East-Goodman latched onto a through ball and skipped past the keeper before slotting home to seal the victory.