A SHENSTONE garden centre has launched a recruitment drive as it ramps up plans for the festive season.

Dobbies is looking for a jolly team of elves to help deliver its Christmas events.

From welcome children and dogs to to Santa’s grotto or hosting activities for kids at a special breakfast event, the centre said it was looking for those who could help spread some festive cheer.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“We’re hoping to create the most memorable experiences for families in Shenstone this Christmas at Dobbies. “But to bring our vision to life, we’re looking for enthusiastic and friendly elves who will help us share the magic. “Whether you have experience or simply love the festive season, we’re inviting applications from the Shenstone area. Our comprehensive training programme ensures everyone will be feeling confident to create unforgettable moments. “If you’re looking for a rewarding role this festive season, we strongly encourage you to apply.”

For more details visit careers.dobbies.com.