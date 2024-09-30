A LICHFIELD church is on the lookout for a new Director of Music.

St Michael’s Church says it is seeking an “energetic and creative person” to fill the role.

A spokesperson said:

“We need someone who is excited to help us develop our music offering by growing our existing adult choir and developing the children’s choir. “As well as leading choirs, the position will involve playing the organ at services. “The Director of Music is a paid position with the levels of remuneration subject to discussion.”

The closing date for applications is 4th November. For more details visit www.stmichaelmaryjohn.org.uk or email stmichaellichfield@gmail.com.