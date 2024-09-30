A LICHFIELD secondary school has appointed a new permanent headteacher.

Seema Purewal will take up the role at Nether Stowe School on 4th November.

She had previously been in charge at Marlwood School near Bristol for three years before stepping down in May.

In a letter to parents, Richard Gill, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said:

“After an extensive search and selection process, we are thrilled to announce the appointment of Seema Purewal. “Miss Purewal comes to us with a wealth of experience in education, having served in a number of senior roles at various schools. “Her passion for fostering a positive learning environment and commitment to high aspiration aligns perfectly with the school’s vision and values. “Miss Purewal aims to build upon and further develop the work that led to the improvements noted in the last Ofsted inspection. She wants to ensure that the school is one that students, parents and the community are proud of.”

The new headteacher will meet with prospective parents at an open evening this week.

Mr Gill added:

“We are confident that Miss Purewal will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that will greatly benefit our students and the entire school community.”

Miss Purewal fills the role which has been vacant following the resignation of Glyn Langston-Jones earlier this year.