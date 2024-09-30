A STRETCH of the A38 northbound carriageway at Lichfield will close overnight as part of work to reopen a slip road.

The northbound link at Streethay will finally be open to drivers again from tomorrow (1st October).

But to allow for the junction to be reinstated, the northbound carriageway will be shut at 9pm this evening. It will then be back open again tomorrow morning.

It will mean vehicles need to leave the A38 at Cappers Lane and use a diversion along Eastern Avenue, the A51 and the A515 and Wood End Lane before rejoining the A38 at Hillards Cross.

The works are part of the HS2 development with contractors currently diverting the carriageway to allow them to put the overbridge in place for the railway line to pass underneath.

From tomorrow, the northbound slip road at Streethay will remain open until November 2025 when a ten-month closure will be put back in place to allow for the original A38 layout to be reinstalled.