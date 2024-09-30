CHARACTERS from film and TV sci-fi are coming to Lichfield as part of an exhibition in the city centre.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome costumed figures from Star Wars, Captain Scarlet and Thunderbirds on 19th October.

As well as visiting the venue, they will also be out and about on the streets of the city centre – with visitors invited to join in the fun by dressing up themselves to meet the Imperial Stormtrooper or alien baddies.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Pull on your best costume and come along to join in the fun. It’s going to be out of this world.”

The event is part of the 54321 FAB – The Art of Supermarionation exhibition currently running at The Hub.

The showcase features original puppets, models, art and memorabilia from the much-loved TV shows of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson.