VETERANS who served in Afghanistan are being invited to a private ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.

It is being held on 26th October to mark the 10th anniversary of the end of Operation Herrick.

The combat operations in Afghanistan saw more than 150,000 Armed Forces personnel serve in the country, with 457 losing their lives.

A spokesperson said:

“The Royal British Legion invites those who served in Afghanistan to attend, including former and current members of the Armed Forces, their families and civilian contractors.”

Registration closes on 7th October or when the capacity is reached. For more details and to book visit the Royal British Legion website.