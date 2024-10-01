LICHFIELD Cathedral will provide the backdrop for a new installation this month.

Where Angels Tread opens on 6th October and will see choirs of angels suspended across the building.

The installation aims to take visitors on a journey through the life of St Chad, patron of Lichfield Cathedral, whose life was marked by visions of angels.

Canon Gregory Platten said:

“We’re really excited about welcoming visitors to experience this home-grown installation taking us on a journey in the footsteps of St Chad – the very person who put Lichfield on the map and made it the cathedral city it is today. “Angels are fascinating, with rich spiritual significance. They ignite curiosities in so many people across the world.”

As well as visiting during normal hours, the installation can also be viewed in special out of hours sessions where the angels will be lit up and accompanied by an angelic soundtrack.

Where Angels Tread runs until 3rd November. Tickets for out of hours events are £5.50 for adults and £3.50 for children. Booking and more details are available at www.lichfield-cathedral.org/angels.