PIANIST Jeremy Sassoon is returning to Lichfield with his four-piece band.

He will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th October.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“A witty and charming performer, Jeremy creates a real buzz. A fabulous evening’s entertainment is guaranteed.”

Tickets are £19 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk or by visiting the city centre venue.