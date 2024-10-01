LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines finished runner-up in the 2024 Wera Tools British Kart Championships.

Racing at the Three Sisters circuit in Lancashire, the Synergy Kart driver competed against 28 other drivers in the final weekend of the season.

Lines pushed hard in qualifying to set a time that would put him 12th on the grid for the heat races.



Thanks to his performances in both races, the Maximum Motorsport driver finished up in fifth place in the Intermediate classification. This meant that Lines would start from fifth place on the grid for the final.

While conditions were dry for the morning on-track action, the final took place in the wet.

Lines made a good start from the third row of the grid, moving up to second by the end of the first lap, before taking the lead on lap three.

Despite falling back at the halfway point, the Lichfield racer stayed within a second of the race winner to claim second place in the race.

The podium finish secured his runner-up spot and matched his result in the Wera Tools British Kart Championships Rotax Mini Max 950 class.