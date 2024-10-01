THOUSANDS of local families are living with the financial consequences of a “disastrous” budget under the Conservatives, Labour have said.

Increased interest rates are continuing to impact households who are coming off fixed term mortgages.

Labour say that in the two years since a mini-budget overseen by Liz Truss, almost 5,000 families in Lichfield have seen their monthly outgoings rocket.

The party’s chair in Lichfield, Cllr Sue Woodward, said families with mortgages were still feeling the pinch as a result of the decisions made by the former Prime Minister.

“We must never forget what these Conservatives did to our country, our living standards or our public services. “In the two years since the disastrous Truss mini-budget, thousands of local families have been forced to renew their mortgage at much higher rates – leaving them hundreds of pounds a month worse off. “I know from experiences in my own family and from those who have approached me asking if there is any help for them, that these increased mortgage costs have a huge impact on family finances at a time when they are also facing other cost of living pressures. “These increased pressures are also being felt by private renters as many landlords pass on their increased costs, or leave the rental market altogether. “The applause that Liz Truss received at Tory conference this week tells you everything you need to know about what the Conservative party has learnt since they crashed the British economy – absolutely nothing. “But for local families it’s about being able to make ends meet every month.”

The current Labour government have unveiled plans to tackle what it says is a black hole in the nation’s finances.

Among the controversial steps are reducing the number of pensioners eligible for the Winter Fuel Allowance.

Cllr Woodward said:

“There is little doubt that the new Labour government inherited an economy in dire straits and faces tough choices to even balance the in-year finances. “Fixing the foundations of the British economy to get our country moving again to deliver growth and make working people better off is a huge challenge, but one which we must all face up to because of the mess the Tories left us in – a mess which affects many households locally and across the country. ”