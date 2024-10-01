THE return of a bust of Samuel Johnson will be discussed at a talk in Lichfield.

Historian Jono Oates, who helped launch a campaign for the return of the sculpture, will lift the lid on the history of the piece and how it came back to the city at the Guildhall on 21st October.

The bust was first installed at number 10 Bird Street in 1884, before being removed in 1969.

It was later bought at auction before being gifted back to the city ahead of its restoration and public unveiling this month.

Jono said:

“I’m really looking forward to telling the whole story about the return of the bust. “Lots of local people and businesses have contributed their time and money to make sure an iconic Lichfield item finally comes back home.”

The one-and-a-half hour illustrated talk will describe the repair and restoration, along with images of the bust from years gone by.

Tickets can be booked online.