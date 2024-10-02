A BMX taster session has been staged in Burntwood as part of a campaign calling for a specialist track to be built.

Coach Alex Shore, from Ready Steady Riders, joined volunteers to run the event at Burntwood Leisure Centre in partnership with Healthy Communities Lichfield.

Participants on balance bikes and BMX bikes were also joined by local club riders who gave demonstrations.

A spokesperson said:

“This session gave a chance for local children to experience a taster of what BMX riding is all about. “We had over 30 children attend the sessions throughout the day, ranging from 15 months to 12-year-olds. “The children used bikes and safety gear which was supplied by Birmingham BMX Club. and they learned new skills such as bunny hops, body positioning, braking and cornering while having plenty of fun. “It’s not just about riding a bike – using a BMX can develop great self-esteem, confidence and the freedom to use high energy, especially with children with additional needs that struggle to attend groups with more structure.”

The session supported calls for a new specialist pump track – featuring a series of rolling jumps and turns for riders to navigate – to be built in the town.

“It would be great if we had a facility in Burntwood to use like neighbouring towns do to encourage these kinds of opportunities. “Unfortunately, Burntwood seems to get missed out and overlooked with investment spent elsewhere. “But if people would like to support the push for a pump track then contact us at pumptrackburntwood@email.com.”