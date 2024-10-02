LICHFIELD City will look to consolidate their lead at the top of the table when they welcome Studley in a midweek clash.

Ivor Green’s men lie eight points ahead of their nearest challengers Northwich in the Midland Football League Premier Division going into the fixture this evening (2nd October).

But they will face another tough test of their early season title credentials when they face a Studley side sitting in eight spot having picked up four victories themselves so far.

City go into the game on the back of an impressive 6-2 win over OJM Black Country last time out, while the visitors tonight also enjoyed success at the weekend as they overcame AFC Wulfrunians 3-0.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening is at 7.45pm.