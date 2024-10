A LICHFIELD teenager has claimed another Irish dancing title.

Heidi Hawkes, 16, won the Kelly O’Boyle Feis in London over the weekend.

The King Edward VI Sixth Form student, who competes for the Ilkeston-based Glendarragh Academy, beat dancers from across the country in the competition.

The win comes as she continues her preparations for the Great Britain Championships this month and the Midlands Regional Oireachtas later this year.