PEOPLE dropping litter from vehicles are being targeted by a new Lichfield District Council crackdown.

The local authority is asking people to share footage from dashcam or passenger mobile phones of those dropping rubbish from their vehicles.

Footage will then be reviewed by environmental health officers. If an offence is found to have been committed then a £500 fixed penalty notice will be issued – or the case could be referred to a Magistrates’ Court where the maximum penalty is £2,500.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“We’re doing all we can to keep Lichfield District clean but really need the help of the public to catch those responsible for litter and fly-tipping. “The police already offer this for driving offences, but we’re one of the very first councils to introduce this for littering. “By working together, we can keep Lichfield District looking beautiful and a place where we can be proud to live and work, and one that people want to visit from far and wide.”

Footage can be submitted via Lichfield District Council’s website.