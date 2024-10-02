LICHFIELD Running Club’s men’s team is celebrating after claiming a championship title.

They came out on top in the Burton and District Summer League road race series.

The competition was set up almost 20 years ago to encourage a friendly rivalry between local running groups. It currently sees nine clubs participate in events ranging between five miles and half marathon distance between March and September.

Meanwhile, the Lichfield Running Club women’s team finished fourth in the table.

There was also success for a number of individual participants, including Andy Evans and Matt Allan who came first and third in the Veteran Men 40+ category, while John Doyle was runner-up in the Senior Men classification.

Other successes saw Adrian Jelley take third in Veteran Men 50+, Jess Webb who was third in Senior Ladies and Gillian Jelley who claimed second in Veteran Ladies.

Lichfield Running Club also claimed the Roland Gibbard trophy – awarded to the club with the greatest increase in participant numbers – for the second year running.

The club meets throughout the year at 7pm on Wednesdays at King Edward VI School. For more details, visit lichfield-running-club.co.uk.