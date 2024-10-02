TIME is running out for people to apply for support from a scheme helping to tackle fuel poverty acros Staffordshire.

The deadline for the Warmer Homes Scheme is 18th October.

The initiative offers eligible residents free energy-saving solutions including air source heat pumps, loft insulation, external wall insulation, solar panels and under-floor insulation.

It is aimed at households that of off-gas and with a gross annual income below £36,000, those on income-related benefits, or homes with people suffering from long-term illnesses.

After applying a survey will be carried out to determine the most suitable upgrades.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“The Staffordshire Warmer Homes Scheme has been a lifeline for many residents, helping them to stay warm and reduce their energy bills. “It also helps to reduce the county’s carbon footprint. As we approach the scheme’s closing date, I urge all eligible residents to apply and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to improve their home’s energy efficiency.”

For more information and to apply visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/warmerhomes.