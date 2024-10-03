A DEVELOPMENT company converting an empty department store in Lichfield into a new cinema says the project will revitalise the city centre.

Inside have been appointed to carry out the work on the one-time Debenhams store.

Once completed, the new cinema will be operated by Everyman and include new food and drink outlets.

The project is being funded through a joint partnership between Lichfield District Council and the building’s current owner Evolve Estates – with a deal already agreed for the local authority to take on the whole site once the mutli-screen facility is up and running.

The appointment of Inside will see preliminary work start on the fit-out before the end of October with the main bulk of the redevelopment set to being at the start of 2025 in a bid to minimise disruption during the Christmas shopping period.

Craig Frame, managing director of Inside, said:

“We are overjoyed to be appointed on this exciting scheme. “This is much more than refurbishing an empty building – we are revitalising Lichfield city centre, and so we fully appreciate we have a responsibility not only to deliver a fantastic new building, but also to ensure we minimise disruption for local businesses, residents and all other stakeholders. “Our whole team is eager to get started and play our part in creating a lasting legacy for this great city.”

Work has already been carried out to prepare the site for the refit, with the adjoining multi-storey car park and neighbouring shop units demolished to create a link through to the wider Birmingham Road site which is also earmarked for redevelopment.

Once completed, the four-screen cinema will also see a public plaza created at the front of the building.

The council has also agreed a £1.7million deal as part of the proposals to bring national food and drink chain The Botanist to become an anchor tenant in the cinema development.