COUNCIL leaders have written to the government in a bid to open up discussions around devolution.

The Staffordshire Leaders Board – made up of ten council leaders – said they wanted to explore the potential ways in which transferring powers and investment from Whitehall could boost the local economy and living standards.

They added that devolution could provide wide-ranging powers around issues such as economic development and skills, housing, transport, energy and the environment, regeneration and planning.

Leader of Staffordshire County Council and chair of the Staffordshire Leaders Board, Cllr Alan White, said:

“Councils across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent are a united force, working together to unlock the economic potential of the area. “This is about creating more jobs and opportunities, better transport, breathing new life into our cities, towns and villages and ensuring good homes are available for people who need them. “As a board, we’ve been working together for the benefit of our residents and businesses for years and a conversation with government around the opportunities that devolution may bring is an extension to this commitment.”

The group of council leaders have welcomed flexibility on the governance arrangements for devolved powers after arguing that a deal with an elected mayor would not be suitable for the area.

They have also highlighted that any devolution should not be linked to local government reorganisation.