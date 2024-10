TRANSATLANTIC sounds will be performed when a duo make a welcome return to Lichfield.

A Different Thread, made up of duo Alicia Best and Robert Jackson, will be at The Hub at St Mary’s at 8pm on 25th October.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“It’s a welcome return to The Hub for A Different Thread. Americana fans should grab a ticket while they can.”

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.