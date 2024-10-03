FAMILIES are being invited to enjoy plenty of fun at the National Memorial Arboretum during the half-term school holidays.

The Alrewas venue has outdoor trails, arts and crafts, and storytelling sessions on offer between 28th October and 1st November.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the arboretum, said:

“We’re excited to invite families to enjoy a wonderful mix of seasonal activities this October half-term. “Whether exploring the autumn landscape on our trails or crafting with natural materials, there’s something to inspire and entertain visitors of all ages during this special time of year.”

An autumn activity trail costs £2.50 per person, while a free sensory storytelling session will see visitors discover the magic and mysteries of the forest with Cora the squirrel.

There are also free autumn craft sessions which see children make their own pine cone friends using natural materials.

The popular Stick Man Outdoor Trail will run throughout the holidays too.

For more information about activities on offer visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.