LICHFIELD City’s impressive run of form continued with a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Studley.

Goals from Jack Edwards and Dan Lomas proved the difference before the visitors caused a few nerves when they pulled one back late on through sub Kyle Moseley.

Studley proved a tough test of the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side’s title credentials and they posed a threat early on with a shot going wide and another effort from distance kept out by James Beeson.

The visitors also saw a shot strike the top of the bar as they continued to ask questions of the home defence.

But it was City who made the breakthrough when Haines’ cross was headed back across the goal by Dan Lomas and Edwards nodded past Studley stopper Brendan Bunn.

The home defence continued to be tested though with Beeson making a smart save low to his left.

Lichfield also had a threat of their own though as James Wilcock’s long range strike went over and James Mace’s header flew wide.

The crucial second goal arrived on 53 minutes when Lomas steered a Josh Mansell cross into the net.

Lomas went close to a second when his effort from distance went over the top, while Haines saw a header kept out by Bunn.

Lichfield were buoyed in the second half and continued to create chances as Edwards saw a one-on-one chance go narrowly wide.

Studley caused some late panic though when a long throw saw Moseley head home in the last minute, but despite a stoppage time shot going over the bar City were able to hold on for another three points.