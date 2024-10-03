A STONNALL school has been given a helping hand to develop a garden area.

St Peter’s Church of England Primary Academy has been able to build a special raised bed for children to use after topsoil was delivered by JPE Shire Oak Quarry.

Other equipment and a gazebo have recently been supplied thanks to a funding grant from Shenstone Parish Council.

David Castledine, head of the school, said:

“Thanks to JPE and their generous donation of topsoil each class of children at St Peter’s will now be able to have their own planting box. “This will enrich our curriculum offer and add such value to our children’s learning as they will be able to plant, grow and care for their own vegetable crops and flowers, observing nature in action.”

Cllr Phil Whitehouse said:

“I am so grateful that it has been possible to call once again on JPE to support the village in a worthwhile cause. “It’s pleasing to be able to work with the St Peter’s School Fundraisers group in the provision of a learning garden which I am sure will benefit the children for years to come”