A LOCAL club has been able to splash out on new equipment after a grant from Burntwood Town Council.

The £500 has been used by Burntwood Swimming Club to purchase kickboards, pull buoys, flippers and hand paddles for those who may find the cost to purchasing their own a barrier to participation.

The grant from the Better Burntwood Fund will also cover the cost of coach certification training from Swim England for one of the club’s young volunteers.

Adrian Bates, chair of Burntwood Swimming Club, said:

“We would like to thank the town council for awarding this grant to the club. “It will enable the us to ensure that all members who attend – regardless of their economic demographic – will have the correct kit to enable full participation in the sport, training, and club activities. “As a club we are actively looking to engage the local community to become members and are determined to remove any perceived or actual barriers.”

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Burntwood Town Council is keen to encourage as many people as possible to participate in swimming. “It is particularly important that all young people have the same opportunity, especially those living in households with limited means. Therefore, we are pleased to provide funding to Burntwood Swimming Club in order to purchase equipment that can be used for training sessions and also to support young volunteers to obtain the coach certification from Swim England. “We wish the club every success.”

Anyone interested in joining Burntwood Swimming Club can email burntwoodswimming@gmail.com.