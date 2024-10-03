TICKETS have gone on sale for a festive jazz concert in Burntwood.

Lichfield Arts will be bringing the Christmas special to St Anne’s Church in Chasetown on 19th December.

The historic building will be the setting for local trumpeter Nick Dewhurst and his six-piece band to perform a specially-selected programme of music.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“The set will offer a fresh take on seasonal favourites, with swinging versions of Deck the Halls and O Christmas Tree. “Vocalist Beth Fisher-Dewhurst will bring her talents to classic songs like In the Bleak Midwinter and the light-hearted Never Do a Tango with an Eskimo. “This promises to be a unique and festive evening, complemented by seasonal refreshments during the interval. “Come and enjoy Christmas jazz in the wonderful surroundings of St Anne’s Church.”

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased at lichfieldarts.org.uk.