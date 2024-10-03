ELIGIBLE people across Staffordshire are being urged to take up a new vaccine offering protection against a common winter virus that can cause serious health complications.

This year is the first time a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) jab has been available.

The virus is a common cause of coughs and colds. For most, symptoms are mild but for vulnerable people it can lead to severe illnesses such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

The jab is being offered to those aged 75 to 79 and pregnant women so their babies are protected. The vaccine is also being offered to young children with a high risk of serious infection.

Matthew Missen, a public health consultant at NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“As we go into autumn and winter we are already seeing increasing numbers of people becoming infected with seasonal viruses like RSV, flu, and Covid-19. “These infections can make people seriously unwell, and we see some people needing hospital care due to complications from these common infections. “Vaccination is our best defence against these viruses and the illness they cause. By booking your flu, Covid-19 or RSV vaccination now, you can help protect yourself and those around you, particularly family and friends who are at risk of severe illness from these infections.”

For nore information on vaccinations speak to your GP, local pharmacy, or visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk.