BOILERS have been stolen from properties on a housing development in Lichfield.

Thieves smashed windows on Abraham Avenue to access the new homes between 6.30pm on Tuesday (1st October) and 7am the following say.

Police say boilers were taken from each of the properties targeted on the development off the Lichfield Southern Bypass.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 158 of 2nd October.