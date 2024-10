BURNTWOOD will look to take their league form into the cup when they return to action this weekend.

Josh Canning’s men have won all of their games so far this season – a run they’ll want to continue when they travel to Trentham in the Staffordshire Intermediate Trophy tomorrow (5th October).

Burntwood go into the game on the back of a hard-fought 23-21 league triumph against Newcastle, while the hosts were beaten 35-26 at Luctonians 3rds in their last outing.