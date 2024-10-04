A BURNTWOOD community project has been given a makeover thanks to the support of businesses and volunteers.

Locals and a team from B&Q’s Neighbourly scheme helped refresh and revamp Burntwood Be A Friend’s Community Store at Sankey’s Corner.

Businesses also chipped in to help, with Haywards Blinds, Staffordshire Signs and Graphics and the Household Waste and Recycling Centre all helping out.

A spokesperson said:

“We are now back open – and looking much fresher to welcome our customers. “Thanks also to our volunteers who gave their all like they always to make sure we could reopen for the community on time.”

The Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store opened three years ago and has helped residents access items at affordable prices as well as reducing food waste.