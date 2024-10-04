RESIDENTS and businesses in Streethay are facing further disruption with more roadworks on the horizon.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place along the A5127 for electricity works to take place, but are due to be lifted on 11th October.

Any relief for drivers will be temporary though with another set of roadworks on the same stretch due to begin on 14th October – and then be in place for six weeks.

The latest disruption will allow for the creation of an entrance into a new housing development being built off the A5127.

The upcoming works will also see changes made to the current traffic light junction with Oak Way.

Meanwhile, drivers have also criticised a new junction in Streethay created following a closure on the slip road on to the northbound side of the A38.

It reopened after the main carriageway was realigned to allow for an overbridge to be constructed for HS2.

But the new give way junction on to the A38 has been branded “an accident waiting to happen” by one driver, who told Lichfield Live:

“It’s unbelievable that they’ve been allowed to create this junction given the volume of traffic that will use this road. “A give way entry to join a busy dual carriageway on a bend – even with a reduced speed limit – is an accident waiting to happen. “It’s only been open a few days and there’s already been people slamming their brakes on either because of how short the slip road is or because lorries and cars think people are going to pull straight out.”

Another road user added:

“With all the roadworks further up the A5127 it will be a wonder if people actually get to use the new A38 slip road before it closes again – although it’s so damn dangerous that it could be a blessing in disguise!”