A LICHFIELD retailer is celebrating after winning a national award.

Central Co-op took home the Most Sustainable Retailer Initiative of the Year accolade at the Retail Industry Awards 2024.

The honour recognises efforts to advance environmental practice and celebrates the retailer’s work to become greener, including the installation of solar panels across 182 sites.

The changes have seen Central Co-op achieve 4% of its total energy consumption from renewable sources.

As well as the award win, Central Co-op was named as a finalist in the Best Use of Technology category for its electronic shelf edge label rollout, and in the Convenience Retailer of the Year category.