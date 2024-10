A LOCAL walk to raise awareness of dementia has been cancelled.

The Burntwood Dementia Friendly Community event due to take place on Sunday (6th October) was postponed due to a number of pathways around Chasewater being impassable due to heavy recent rainfall.

A spokesperson said:

“We will be in touch with everyone who has registered as soon as we have arranged a new date – we hope everyone will be able to join us all then.”