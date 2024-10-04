ONE of the stars of hit comedy The Inbetweeners will lift the lid on the show at an event in Lichfield.

Joe Thomas will be at the Garrick on 5th February 2025.

The hit TV show was born when he and university writing partner Simon Bird were spotted by producers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley who were developing an untitled sitcom about four hapless students.

Now known as The Inbetweeners, the series went on to become E4’s most-watched show ever, as well as winning multiple awards and spawning two feature films.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Garrick said:

“In this stripped back, relaxed and exclusive event, Joe will be in conversation about his time on The Inbetweeners and taking questions from the audience.”

Tickets are £22 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.