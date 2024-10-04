THE lid will be lifted on the world of sci-fi at a special event to coincide with an exhibition taking place in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s is currently hosting 54321 FAB – The Art of Supermarionation until 2nd November.

And on 24th October, Marc Silk – a voice actor in Stingray, Thunderbirds are Go, Go Jetters and Danger Mouse – and Phil Ford, writer of New Captain Scarlet, Touchwood and Dr Who, will visit the city for a Time Lords and Thunderbirds talk.

It will also offer visitors the chance to access screen-used props and memorabilia, as well as meeting the team behind the exhibition.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“If you love the classic Gerry and Sylvia Anderson shows don’t miss this event – nostalgia and sci-fi rolled into one is just perfect.”

Tickets for Time Lords and Thunderbirds are £10 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.