A BURNTWOOD dog is continuing to defy the odds after scooping a number of agility awards despite having nearly half of her lung removed.

Cocker Spaniel Ella’s owner Debbie Brisco rushed her to a specialist treatment centre after complications during a routine operation.

The pup had gone into renal failure with the team at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull treating an infection which caused pneumonia and most of the dog’s lung tissue to turn into an abscess.

As a result, part of Ella’s lung had to be removed over the course of two operations.

Debbie said:

“Ella had to undergo life or death surgery, which she was slowly recovering from before a leak on her lung meant she had to undergo a further operation. “After staying at Willows for three weeks, she was discharged. With the love, care and attention she got, Ella went on to make a full recovery and has had no other complications since.”

The dog’s health issues meant taking a break from agility training, which she had previously taken part in. But just seven months after her lifesaving surgery Ella began competing for awards again and has since scooped a number of trophies.

Debbie added:

“Ella absolutely loves her agility – you would not know she had half of her lung removed. “She is still as loopy as any other working Cocker Spaniel and is five now. It’s not impacted her performance one bit. “I cannot thank the team at Willows enough for what they did for Ella and saving her life. She is a fighter and they did their very best to fight for her and we shall always be grateful.”

Kine Elmenhorst, from Willows, said:

“Ella’s owner knew she may never be able to return to her competitive agility level, so we are really pleased to hear she’s still winning awards at the top level. “We are so proud of our miracle girl for her achievements following her struggles early in life.”