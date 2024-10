PEOPLE will be able to raise any issues of concern with a police representative this weekend.

PCSO Tracy Horton will be at Armitage with Handsacre Village Hall between 11.30am and 2.30pm tomorrow (6th October).

She said:

“The village hall is having an open day to showcase all the clubs and social groups that take place, so if you don’t need to speak to me do come along anyway and see if there is a group you would like to join.”