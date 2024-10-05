SUPPORT for older people living in the city of Lichfield to help cover the cost of energy bills this winter is being offered by a local organisation.

The Trustees of Michael Lowe’s and Associated Charities will offer grants in December to selected recipients.

A spokesperson said:

“If you are 67 or over and in need of our support and live in the city of Lichfield, you are invited to apply for a grant towards the cost of your heating.”

Applications must be received by 1st November. Forms can be collected from the Lichfield City Council offices in Donegal House on Bore Street or by emailing jabethell@michael-lowes.org. For more details visit www.michael-lowes.org.