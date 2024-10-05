AN agreement to transfer land for the restoration of the Lichfield Canal has been completed.

Persimmon Homes has passed over ownership of the plot along side its St Johns Grange development to the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.

It will allow a key junction on the route to be created as part of the wider project.

Derek Lord, planning and technical trustee at Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, said:

“We are so grateful to Persimmon Homes for this generous land transfer which will enable us to continue the restoration of the Lichfield Canal. “This follows on from the two culverts that Persimmon Homes funded to allow access over the canal into the St John’s Grange development, showing the positive difference they make in addition to house building.”

The handover was marked by a visit from Persimmon Homes West Midlands managing director Daniel Hassall.

He said:

“Handing over this land to the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust is the latest example of our successful partnership with the local community around which we build our homes. “It was great to meet Derek Lord to see the positive impact this land transfer will have on the Trust and the wider area. “We’ll continue to work closely with our local partners to ensure our investment makes a positive difference to communities.”