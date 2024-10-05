LICHFIELD City will look to make it 11 wins in a row when they welcome Shifnal Town this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men will be back at the Trade Tyre Stadium this afternoon (5th October) as they look to continue their fine run of form against their mid-table opponents.

City were made to battle hard for a 2-1 win last time out against Studley as they made it ten wins from ten games.

This afternoon’s visitors lost 1-0 in their FA Cup clash with Hednesford Town in midweek, but fired five past Highgate United in their previous league encounter.

Kick-off is at 3pm.