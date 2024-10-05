LICHFIELD City chalked up their 11th straight league victory with a 4-2 win over Shifnal Town.

A brace for Jack Edwards in the opening 20 minutes was cancelled out by the visitors at the end of the first half, before Liam Kirton and Callum Rudd struck to seal three more points for the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side.

Lichfield in front after just four minutes with a free kick from 20 yards out that Edwards curled into the bottom left-hand corner of the goal.

City’s top scorer struck again 14 minutes later to double the home side’s advantage with an effort from range that moved too much in the air for George Scott to handle in the Shifnal net.

A free-kick just outside the area for the away side saw them reduce the deficit on the half-hour as Brad Maslen-Jones rifled into the top corner past James Beeson.

Just before half-time, Joe Cuff put levelled the scores with an outrageous lobbed effort that flew over the Lichfield keeper and bounced into the roof of the net.

City finally found their third in the 68th minute as Rudd’s long throw was flicked on by Jamie Elkes for Kirton to past Scott on the volley.

Kirton nearly added his second five minutes later, but blasted an effort high over the bar from close range after breaking in behind the visitor’s back line.

But Rudd nodded home from a corner to net Lichfield’s fourth in the 82nd minute and restore their two-goal advantage to put the game beyond Shifnal’s reach.