A SHOW that is “painfully sad and devastatingly funny” will be performed at the Lichfield Garrick later this month.

The Lichfield Players return with a production of Arthur Nobbs from 23rd to 26th October.

It follows the story of the title character as he struggles with the boredom of retirement and the nagging of his wife Connie. But when she dies in a road accident, he struggles to find a reason to carry on – until his wife returns as a ghost and sets about organising a better post-work life for him.

Director Stefan Dufaye said:

“This play manages to combine the poignancy of loss with the humour of life – it’s both painfully sad and devastatingly funny. “The cast and crew are thoroughly enjoying rehearsals and we hope audiences will love it as much.”

Tickets for the show are available by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.