A SCHEME designed to kickstart growth for businesses across the county has been extended.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Business Loan Fund has unsecured loans from £10,000 to £50,000 available to support enterprise in the local area.

Operated by BCRS Business Loans, in partnership with Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council, the programme will now run until March 2026.

The fund has already supported almost 400 SMEs with £15million allocated to date.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Our business loan fund is part of the county council’s comprehensive support package for start-ups and small and medium-sized companies across Staffordshire. “It has been tremendously successful and made a real difference to businesses looking to grow their operations, helping to boost our local economy and generate employment opportunities. “The fund is available to entrepreneurs and organisations wanting to take their business to the next level with the help of an affordable, unsecured loan. “We look forward to seeing more businesses go from strength to strength as a result of the fund’s extension.”

BCRS Business Loans was established in 2002 as a non-profit, distributing lender, focused on supporting the growth of SMEs with a dedicated business loan fund.

Stephen Deakin, chief executive of BCRS Business Loans, said:

“Our loan funds have been designed to meet the needs of businesses making a positive contribution to social and economic well-being, but who are unable to access finance from traditional sources, such as banks. “As a non-profit organisation, we take a story-based approach to business finance and base our decision on the individual and their business “We’d urge business leaders in Staffordshire to contact us to find out if their business is in an area eligible for support, to see how we can help them take the next step in their growth journey.”

To find out more visit www.bcrs.org.uk.