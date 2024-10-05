AN open day will give people the chance to find out more about courses at South Staffordshire College’s Lichfield campus.

The event takes place from 10am to 3pm on 12th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Our open days let you explore your local college and chat to our friendly subject tutors. “Our tutors will talk you through their area of expertise as well as what you’ll study on your chosen course, and what career opportunities could be open to you upon completion of the course.”

For more details and to register to attend the open day, click here.